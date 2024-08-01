Ernest Agbesi and co provide large quantities of NDC T-shirts, caps, grinding mills to Eastern Corridor communities

Ahead of the electioneering period, members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) along the Eastern Corridor areas of Ghana, have given assurances that they would work harder than ever in ensuring that they secure victory for the party.

They have also pledged to ensure that the seats within those areas that are currently being held by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), are reclaimed for the NDC.

These assurances came from some of the leaders of the NDC within the areas, when they received a collective total of 10,000 branded NDC T-shirts and caps from a team led by a former Managing Director of GCB Bank, Ernest Agbesi.

Speaking to the team after the presentations, some of them expressed joy at the donations, adding that the T-shirts contribute a great deal to their campaigns, especially in very remote communities.

One of the executives in the party, said in some instances, when they visit communities, they are asked for souvenirs of the party, but because they were not available, it made it difficult for them to properly convince electorates.

“This intervention could not have come at a better time. The whole political activities is always hinged on branding – the need to be visible as a party, and with this support, it means that it’s going to increase the visibility of the party, especially in the constituency. And so, we see this as an intervention that could not have come at a better time.

“In fact, especially now when we have a health walk coming up in Yendi on the 10th of August, and all these exercises will definitely require T-shirts, caps, and all manner of brandings, and so, bring these items at this time, I am so excited and I see this as something that will help propel the image of the party in the constituency and beyond,” he said.

Another executive explained the timeliness of the intervention, adding that this will enhance their campaign of making the National Democratic Congress appealing for the electorates.

Speaking on behalf of Team Agbesi, Robert Akati Adamu explained that the aim of this intervention is to squarely place the NDC out there as an attractive party and to increase their political gains ahead of the December general elections.

It has become necessary for us to bring them these T-shirts because we are having the campaign launch in Tamale, and then the following week, they will hold their regional health walk. So, giving them these T-shirts at this time will enable them all dress in the necessary paraphernalia to reflect the aspirations of the NDC during the walk and during the campaign launch.

“The main aim is to create visibility for the NDC and to market the NDC so that come December, John Mahama and the NDC will be victorious in the elections,” he explained.

The Team Agbesi has been on a campaign to win all the seats within the Eastern Corridor Zone of the country.

In the past, the team has donated motorbikes to all the orphan communities of the NDC in the area, as well as continuously engaging with the communities in an attempt to boost the chances of the party in those areas.

The team, also donated one of four cornmill machines to the Gushegu township.