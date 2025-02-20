Emirates SkyCargo moved over 196,000 tonnes of cargo across Africa and beyond in 2024

Emirates SkyCargo, the airfreight division of Emirates, continues to solidify its position as a global leader in cargo transportation.

With a cutting-edge hub in Dubai and a network spanning six continents, the carrier ensures seamless movement of goods across 140 destinations using its modern fleet of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft.

At the Air Cargo and Transport Logistics Africa 2025 conference, taking place from February 19 to 21 in Nairobi, Kenya Emirates SkyCargo outlined its air cargo services.

The event, co-hosted by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) at the Sarit Expo Centre, brought together over 2,000 industry professionals and 60 exhibitors from across the globe to discuss the future of air cargo and logistics in Africa.

The conference comes at a pivotal moment for Africa’s air cargo industry, which is experiencing significant growth driven by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Since its implementation, AfCFTA has increased transport demand by 50% and boosted intra-African trade by 25%, creating unprecedented opportunities for logistics and freight stakeholders.

Emirates SkyCargo, with its state-of-the-art hub in Dubai and a global network spanning six continents, is well-positioned to support this expansion.

Emirates SkyCargo has long been a leader in transporting perishable goods, ensuring that food and other perishables reach their destinations in pristine condition.

In 2024 alone, the carrier moved over 95,045 tonnes of fresh produce through its Emirates Fresh service.

The company’s three-tiered solution featuring an integrated cool chain, expert personnel, and temperature-controlled storage ensures that fruits, meats, and flowers retain their freshness, taste, and texture throughout their journey.

Emirates SkyCargo, offers a range of tailored services to meet diverse customer needs.

Its Emirates Courier service, which transported over 15,092 tonnes of express documents and packages in 2024, guarantees on-time delivery with the shortest acceptance cut-off times.

For high-value cargo, Emirates Secure Val provides end-to-end protection for precious shipments, including gold bullion, banknotes, and diamonds, using tamper-proof seals, vault storage, and CCTV surveillance.

The carrier’s Emirates Pharma service, which moved 10,240 tonnes of sensitive pharmaceutical products in 2024, ensures the safe transport of items like insulin, vaccines, and live biosamples.

With active-powered containers that maintain steady temperatures and prioritized ground handling, Emirates SkyCargo sets the standard for pharma logistics.

Additionally, its General Cargo service, which handled 75,200 tonnes of non-hazardous cargo last year, offers speed, reliability, and global coverage for dry cargo, household goods, and personal effects.

At the Air Cargo and Transport Logistics Africa 2025 conference, Emirates SkyCargo, will highlight its innovative solutions and commitment to supporting Africa’s growing logistics sector.

The event provides a premier platform for networking, exploring business opportunities, and discussing strategies to further enhance the continent’s air cargo capabilities.

Africa is a key market for Emirates SkyCargo, the airline is excited to be part of this transformative event.

As the continent’s trade landscape evolves, Emirates SkyCargo, remains dedicated to delivering world-class services that keep goods moving seamlessly across borders.

With its modern fleet of all widebody Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft, Emirates SkyCargo, continues to play a vital role in connecting Africa to the global marketplace.

As the industry gathers in Nairobi, the carrier looks forward to forging new partnerships and driving innovation in air cargo and logistics.