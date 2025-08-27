Educate Africa Institute threatens legal action against WAEC over withheld BECE results

The Educate Africa Institute (EAI) has declared its readiness to drag the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to court following the widespread cancellation and withholding of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results.

In a strongly worded statement issued by its Executive Director, William Boadi, the education advocacy group described WAEC’s handling of the 2025 BECE results as a “gross injustice” that is destroying the futures of innocent schoolchildren.

The move comes on the back of WAEC’s press release of Friday, 15 August 2025, announcing the release of provisional results while also confirming that several candidates’ results had either been withheld or cancelled.

EAI is insisting that WAEC:

Immediately release all cancelled and withheld results;

Stop sacrificing students’ futures due to its weak supervision systems;

Sanction invigilators, supervisors, and examination officials who failed in their duties;

Remark all the affected papers to restore transparency;

Publish a comprehensive report on all malpractice investigations from inception to date.

According to Mr Boadi, the consistent withholding and cancellation of results has gone beyond mere administrative lapses and now amounts to systemic injustice.

“If WAEC cannot guarantee credible examinations, then it must be abolished and replaced with a more competent and transparent body,” he warned.

The Institute says it is prepared to stand with affected candidates and their families to seek legal redress, signalling what could be one of the most significant challenges to WAEC’s authority in recent years.

With thousands of students and parents anxiously awaiting clarity, the standoff raises fresh questions about WAEC’s credibility and whether Ghana’s education system can continue to entrust its future to the examination body.