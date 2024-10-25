Dutor Torgbiga Royal House rejects suspension of Torgbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI by Torgbi Sri III

By Prince Ahenkorah

The office of Torgbiga Wenya III, Dutor (Founder) of Anlo, has denied the suspension of Torgbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI, as Dufia of Whuti and Miafiaga of Anlo by Torgbi Sri III, reminding Torgbi Sri III, that he is not the Overlord of Anlo and can never exercise those powers at a time when his uncle, DutorTorgbiga Wenya III, is on the throne of their ancestor, DutorTorgbiga Wenya I.

These remarks, were made in a press release dated October 22, 2024, and signed by Dutor Torgbiga Wenya III.

The office noted that their attention was drawn to a press release dated October 14, 2024, which purportedly suspended Torgbi NyahoTamakloe VI, as Dufia of Whuti and Miafiaga of Anlo.

The office of Torgbiga Wenya III, Dutor (Founder) of Anlo, have, therefore rejected the purported suspension of Torgbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI, clarifying that “You cannot live in your maternal uncle’s house and declare yourself to be the landlord in his presence. It is never done. Traditional powers are derivative of ancestral pedigree.”

“Kponoe, alias Torgbi Sri I, was not the founder of Anlo, so from where do you derive your claim of being an Overlord? Flowing from the foregoing, the powers that you purported to have exercised in the referenced matter are not available to you under Anlo customs and traditions since the founding of the Anlo kingdom some 400 years ago until date,” DutorTorgbiga Wenya III, said.

The Royal House, thereby called on well-meaning members of the Royal Adzovia Clan, to act quickly to resolve the impasse between Torgbi Sri III and MiafiagaTorgbi NyahoTamakloe VI, before it degenerates and becomes cancerous, infesting the body polity of the Anlo State, thereby making them a mockery to the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, Togbi Sri III, suspended Togbi Nyaho-Tamakloe VI, Mia-Fiaga of Anlo Dukor (State) and Dufia of Whuti.

The Awoamefia, also suspended the Nyaho-Tamakloe Stool (traditional hanging of the stool) until further notice.

He said, the suspension was as a result of disrespect, insubordination and total breach of oath allegiance sworn by Togbi Nyaho-Tamakloe, to the “Awoamezi” upon his coronation and swearing in.

He affirmed that, the suspended traditional ruler, swore that whether day or night, in rain or sunshine, in war or in peace, he would respond without any reservation or excuse to calls.

Togbi Sri III, stated in a release dated October 14, highlighting that Togbi Nyaho-Tamakloe, refused to respond to calls from Togbi Sri and in addition, his Stool elders also refused to honour the invitation of the Awoamefia.

It said the action by Togbi Nyaho-Tamakloe and his Stool elders, was tantamount to disrespect, arrogance, insubordination, and a total breach of oath of allegiance as well as the Chiefs, and people of Anlo State.

The release, said during the period of suspension, Togbi Nyaho-Tamakloe, shall not hold himself, act nor be recognised as a Chief by any authority or persons until it became necessary to revoke the suspension.