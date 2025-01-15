Dufia of Mafi Adidome fetes 200 kids at Mafi Kpogede in Central Tongu District

By Benjamin Makafui Attipoe, Mafi Kpogede

The Dufia of Mafi Adidome in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, Torgbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V in collaboration with the LadyGeorg Foundation based in Accra and Mafi Adidome, have organized a Christmas party and an entertainment event for about two hundred (200) children at Mafi Kpogede near the district capital of Mafi Adidome.

The event dubbed, ‘Mafi Adidome Christmas Party for Children’, was attended by a number of parents as well as dozens of leaders of the Kpogede community. It afforded the kids the opportunity to take part in musical chairs, pick and act as well as dancing competitions amongst others, to make the festive season more meaningful to the children.

Apart from sharing food, drinks including the local ‘aliha’ drink, footwear and clothing to the children, the kids also took turns to experience their playing bouncing castles deployed from Accra by the sponsors for the enjoyment of the children.

The Founder and Leader of the LadyGeorg Foundation, Mrs. Georgina Asare-Fiagbenu told our newsteam in an interview that such an event has been going on at Mafi Adidome for the past three (3) years, adding that this is the first time the kids of Mafi Kpogede, the ancestral home of the Mafi Adidome Dufia, have benefited from the programme.

Mrs. Asare-Fiagbenu, who is also the Head of Corporate Communications of MTN, Ghana and wife of Torgbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, disclosed that the increased sponsorship from donors this year including the support from the Dufia of Mafi Adidome, enabled her team to robe in Mafi Kpogede.

She disclosed that the target was to touch the lives of one thousand (1,000) children in four (4) locations across the country during this year’s Christmas season. These areas are Mafi Adidome and Mafi Kpogede in the Volta Region, SOS Children’s Village at Asiakwa in the Eastern Region as well as the Street Academy in the nation’s capital, Accra. Mrs. Asare-Fiagbenu was grateful to all the donors for the support, both in cash and kind, assuring that these events would be better and bigger in the coming years.

The Dufia of Mafi Adidome, Torgbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V noted that the rationale behind touching the lives of the children was to put smiles on their faces. According to him, children are not only valuable assets of their parents and guardians as well as communities but also the future foundation of the country.

He reminded the children not only to be of good behaviour as Christ admonished them but also respect their parents and guardians as well as the elderly in the society.

Torgbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V stressed the need for the children to study hard and aspire to become greater persons in the future. He reminded them to abstain from drug abuse including smoking and particularly to the girls to abstain from sex to avoid teenage pregnancy which has become a serious headache to all the stakeholders including parents and teachers in the area.

The Chief assured the kids that as their leaders, they would continue to protect and create the necessary conducive environment for them to study hard and thrive, adding that they must reciprocate such gestures by taking their books seriously and also excelling in all their undertakings.

A Reverened Minister at the Mafi Adidome congregation of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC), Rev. Godwin Kwabla Ananigo took the children through the relevance of Christmas and urged them not only to accept Christ but also lead exemplary lives as future leaders of the country.

Rev. Aananigo also thanked the Chief of Mafi Adidome and the LadyGeorg Foundation for touching the lives of the children in the Kpogede community.

Some of the children who spoke with our newsteam, described the experience as spectacular, rewarding and entertaining. Maxwell Avickson, Doreen Nyagblormase and Isabella Adotey were full of praise for the Chief and the LadyGeorg Foundation for the gesture, with the expectation that it would be bigger and better in the coming years.