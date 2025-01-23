Dr Randy Abbey asked to be careful about Fiifi Boafo

There are murmurings within the corridors of Ghana’s Cocoa sector regulator, COCOBOD on how Mr Fiifi Boafo, protégée of the immediate past Chief Executive, Boahen Aidoo, is all over the newly appointed Acting Chief Executive, Dr Randy Abbey.

Insiders at COCOBOD, have expressed deep concerns over how Mr Boafo assumed the front role on the first day that Dr Abbey took office.

Interestingly, there were senior management members available who could have taken the new CE through affairs on his first day at work.

According to the insiders, Mr Boafo, who handled two positions during the time of Mr Aidoo, was so powerful that top management members of COCOBOD, were scared of him.

Mr Boafo, was in charge of Public Affairs and was also the Office Manager of the then CE.

Per what the insiders are saying, although his positions were at the level of managers, he was more or less the deputy to the CEO.

‘’Fiifi Boafo controlled affairs and was always privy to things that were otherwise meant for top management members of COCOBOD,’’ the insiders said.

They claimed that Mr Boafo, often represented Mr Aidoo at events and places that should have senior management members, all because of his closeness to the CE.

‘’If the new Chief Executive should deal with people who are deep and know the problem of COCOBOD instead of relying on Fiifi Boafo who has no knowledge about the workings of COCOBOD but assumed front role because of his relationship with the immediate past CE,’’ they said.

According to them, Mr Boafo, who was a media practitioner before getting an appointment at COCOBOD, should not be the person that the new CE could rely on, if he wants to have proper insight into the happenings at COCOBOD.

‘’The way his ‘boss’ resigned without informing top management was just terrible and now Fiifi thinks that it fair and good for him to jump on the new CE, we will resist any such weird moves because Fiifi and his boss have lots of questions to answer,’’ the insiders said.