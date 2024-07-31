‘Crushed Young’: Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen, JL Properties surprise accident victim’s family with fully-furnished apartment

It was all tears of joy as the family of young Moses Addai was handed a fully-furnished three-bedroom apartment at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti region.

The 16-year-old, who featured in JoyNews’ hotline documentary “Crushed Young” produced by Seth Kwame Boateng, had one of his lower limbs amputated following a car crash.

But what the family thought could be an end to his progress in life turned into a life changing encounter through the benevolence of listeners on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show.

“I never imagined this would happen to my family and me. I had planned to beg on the streets if I had no help. But what you’ve done is unimaginable,” mother of Moses Addai sorrowfully said.

Mother and her son were emotionally amazed at a moment they had previously thought would elude them. What they perceived to be a life of sorrow turned bliss.



Their sheer amusement follows an intervention by the Ekosii sen Impact Project together with the Multimedia Group and JL Properties who handed over a fully-furnished 3-bedroom apartment to the family’s surprise.

Young Moses Addai was featured in JoyNews’ hotline documentary, “Crushed Young” produced by Seth Kwame Boateng which highlighted the devastating impacts of road crashes that took the jolly life of victims.



At a young age of 13, Moses Addai was knocked down by a speeding vehicle while returning from an errand that left his right leg amputated.





“I was praying to God to allow me move on in life. I was worried about the bills,” Moses recounts moments after he was amputated.



Moses, now a sophomore, has already undergone eight surgeries and has two more to undergo. He is poised to actualise his dream of becoming a pilot.





“Because of sore, I don’t attend school regularly. But these items would really help with my studies,” he said.

o actualise his dreams, the group also donated some educational materials including a laptop and a tablet to aid his learning.

Moses is also set to receive prosthetics after successful treatment of his limbs.

“The Late John Kumah paid 70,000 cedis prosthetics for him for at least 15-year use. A school is also hoping to create a mini-library that would be stocked with books to help with his studying,” Lead for the Ekosiisen Impact Project, Philip Osei Bonsu, said.

The building, sponsored by JL Properties, is a three-bedroom apartment fully furnished with all home essentials including television, beds, washrooms and a kitchenette.

Brands Manager of JL Properties, Afriyie Amoakowaa Mensah reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting the initiative that uplifts the underprivileged.



“This falls right within vision and mission. In as much as we build homes, we are always ready to give back to society,” she said.



The company also established a fully-stocked mini-mart for the family to sustain their wellbeing.



General Manager for the Kumasi Business Unit of the Multimedia Group, Jimmy Aglah expressed the company’s gratitude to the donors and sympathizers for their kind support.

The gesture is one that would leave an everlasting impression on the family as they get to relive a joyous life and set out to accomplish their life aspirations.