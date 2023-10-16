Court fines 16 NPP thugs GH₵2400 each for invading UTV

Sixteen individuals affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been convicted and fined Ghc2400 each by the Achimota Magistrate Court after their involvement in an attack on the offices of United Television (UTV), citinewsroom.com reports.

The incident took place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, during a disruption of the station’s prime-time entertainment show, ‘United Showbiz.’

The convicts faced charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and rioting.

They pleaded guilty to these charges, which led to their convictions.

On that fateful Saturday, a group of thugs forcefully entered the UTV studio during the live broadcast of ‘United Showbiz.’

They disrupted the program and made threats against the host and guests present.

The attackers were later revealed to have been led by the Klottey Korle Youth Organizer of the NPP, allegedly acting on the orders of Ernest Owusu Bempah, a Deputy Director of Communications, and other prominent figures within the ruling party.

The cause of the attack was linked to A Plus, a panelist on the show, who tore apart a letter from the NPP leadership requesting changes to the United Showbiz panel.

The invasion by the NPP-affiliated individuals was widely condemned by various entities, including the Ghana Journalists Association, the Information Ministry, and several other organizations.

The incident prompted public outrage and calls for accountability.

In response to the uproar, the National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim, took responsibility and issued an unreserved apology to the management of UTV. Chairman Ntim publicly condemned the actions of the NPP-affiliated individuals during an appearance on Peace FM.

As part of his apology, Chairman Ntim pledged that the party leadership would take measures to ensure such reprehensible actions would not recur in the future.