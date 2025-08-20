Controller confirms full GH¢809 million payment to Maripoma

…For Pokuase–Nsawam road project

Maripoma Enterprise Limited, the contractors on the stalled Pokuase–Nsawam road project, have resumed work following mounting public pressure and threats of a nationwide protest by commercial transport operators against the Mahama government.

The resumption comes after the Acting Director-General of the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD), Kwasi Agyei, disclosed that the government had released funds to the contractor to enable continuation of works.

Maripoma was founded by Ghanaian businessman Ali Seidu, who currently serves as the Managing Director. The company is registered as a General Merchant, Building Construction, and Civil Engineering firm. In 1998, the Company was incorporated as a private limited liability company.

Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show on Monday, 18 August, Mr Agyei confirmed that Maripoma Enterprise Limited had been paid a total of GH¢809 million in three instalments.

“Once instructions come that the Controller has to issue payment, I do so. With the certificate presented by the contractor, we do not owe him. All payments have been duly made,” he said.

According to him, part-payments were made on 24 July, 30 July, and 4 August 2025, amounting to GH¢359 million, GH¢100 million, and GH¢350 million respectively.

His comments followed weeks of frustration and appeals from motorists and residents of Pokuase, Amasaman, and surrounding communities, who have endured worsening conditions on the critical stretch of road. Heavy rains in recent weeks left large portions almost impassable, severely disrupting transport and economic activities.

The 33-kilometre Pokuase–Nsawam corridor is one of the busiest highways in the country, linking Accra to the Eastern, Ashanti, and northern regions, as well as neighbouring Sahelian states including Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

On Thursday, 14 August, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC, the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), and other commercial transport operators issued a one-week ultimatum to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to address the situation. They threatened to park their vehicles and stage a nationwide strike if urgent works were not undertaken.

In their statement, the unions lamented that poor road conditions were increasing operational costs through frequent repairs, shorter vehicle lifespans, and rising expenses for spare parts.

“This is not just a challenge for commercial transport operators, but for all motorists using this critical corridor. It is disrupting daily life and economic activities,” the unions said.

They also expressed disappointment that an earlier six-week assurance from the Minister of Roads had expired without any visible improvement.

However, checks on Monday, 18 August, confirmed that Maripoma Enterprise Limited had returned to the site and resumed work. The development is widely seen as a response to both the unions’ ultimatum and intense media scrutiny of the project’s delay.

Despite the renewed activity, transport operators say they will continue to monitor progress closely and remain resolute in their demand for swift and tangible results.