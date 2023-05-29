Cher recalls heartwrenching final visit to friend Tina Turner at home before death aged 83

Cher, 77, and the late Tina Turner were among some of the most powerful female singers of this generation, with their hits dating back to the 1960s.

Along the way, being in the same industry, Cher and Tina developed a friendship during the midst of the Proud Mary singer’s abusive marriage to Ike Turner.

Enduring illnesses in her final years, Cher made sure to visit her friend in her adopted hometown of Küsnacht, Switzerland, which is near Zurich.

She said, as reported by Page Six: “I started going to visit her because I thought, ‘I need to put this time into our friendship, so she knows we haven’t forgotten her’.”

Cher also shared the heartwrenching final gift she was given by her friend during one of their last moments together.

She said in an interview with MSNBC’s The Beat with Air Melber: “She gave me a pair of shoes the last time I saw her.”

When asked what kind of shoes, Cher replied: “Tina Turner shoes! The big high heels that she just [walked] around in like they were nothing.”

In a true show of strength, Tina was able to have a good time with her friends despite being really sick.

But ultimately towards the end of their meeting, Cher claimed Tina confessed: “I’m really ready. I just don’t want to put up with this anymore.”

This was believed to be in reference to herself being at peace with her impending death.

Cher explained: “She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick and not wanting people to know about it.”

In her final days, Tina had a dialysis machine by her side, which is used to cleanse the blood due to the failing health of her kidneys.

The iconic singer suffered kidney failure due to longtime untreated high blood pressure, dating back to the late 1970s.

It has since been confirmed the singer died from natural causes.