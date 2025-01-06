Bawumia commiserates with Kantamanto fire victims, donates GH¢200,000

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has commiserated with traders of Kantamanto Market following a devastating fire that ravaged the market a few days ago.

The popular used clothing market was completely destroyed by fire earlier in the week, leaving thousands of traders without their livelihoods.

Dr. Bawumia visited the market on Monday afternoon to inspect the damage, which is already undergoing makeshift reconstruction through the efforts of the traders.

Addressing the traders, Dr. Bawumia expressed his sympathies and described the situation as “devastating.”

“What I have seen is very sad and devastating. You have lost your investment and your livelihood, and we share in your loss and pain,” Dr. Bawumia said.

Regarding speculations about the fire’s cause, Dr. Bawumia called for investigations to determine whether it was an act of arson.

“Following the outbreak of the fire, some are saying that somebody deliberately set the market on fire. Whatever the case, investigations must be conducted to determine the cause of the fire,” he noted.

To enhance the market’s security, Dr. Bawumia pledged to personally install CCTV cameras as a preventive measure against future incidents.

Additionally, he urged the traders to consider group insurance policies to protect their investments.

As part of his support, Dr. Bawumia donated GH¢200,000 to assist the traders in their ongoing reconstruction efforts.

While expressing his sympathies, he assured the traders of his continued support, even as he transitions out of government.

“I am going out of government, but this will be my personal contribution. I will continue to be with you,” he assured.

