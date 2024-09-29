Ato Forson donates GH¢1,150,000 to support constituencies in the Central Region

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, has once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment and unalloyed support for the Central Regional Chapter of the NDC with a generous donation of GH¢50,000 to each of the 23 constituencies in the region, totaling GH¢1,150,000.

The kind gesture is aimed at supporting the party’s campaign in the central region for a resounding victory in the upcoming December 7, polls.

This presentation was made for and on his behalf, by the National Communication Officer, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, at a meeting with the Regional Executive body, Parliamentary Candidates (PCs) and selected constituency executives on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

The regional chairman, PCs and constituency executives, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Minority Leader for his continuous support of the region.