Allianz Commercial South Africa enhances industry ties through sponsorship of prominent institute dinners

Allianz Commercial, a leading global corporate insurance carrier and a key business unit of Allianz Group, proudly sponsored two prestigious institute dinners in November 2024. The Insurance Institute of the Western Cape (IIWC) and the Insurance Institute of KwaZulu-Natal (IIKZN) hosted these events, which aimed to foster stronger relationships and maintain a robust brand presence in the local market.

Allianz Commercial employees engaged with existing and potential business partners to explore growth opportunities in Cape Town and Durban respectively. They also networked with other industry leaders during the events.

The IIWC Gala Dinner, held on November 8, 2024, at ExecuJet, Cape Town International Airport, was themed “A Journey Around the World” and brought together approximately 800 delegates.

The IIKZN Gala Dinner, held on November 30, 2024, at the Durban International Convention Centre, was themed “Delights of Arabian Nights” and brought together approximately 700 insurance and reinsurance professionals. The IIKZN, established to promote efficiency, progress, welfare, knowledge, and education among insurance professionals, played a pivotal role in organizing the IIKZN Gala Dinner. Their dedication to the industry’s growth and development is commendable.

Meanwhile, the IIWC, founded in 1898, holds the distinction of being the oldest insurance institute in South Africa and possibly Africa. It was established by passionate professionals within the Western Cape short-term community who sought to create a platform for like-minded peers to connect, share knowledge, and foster growth.

Allianz Commercial South Africa’s CEO, Thusang Mahlangu, emphasized the importance of supporting and networking with brokers in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. He stated, “Allianz Commercial has brick-and-mortar offices in Johannesburg only, so it’s always important for us to support and network with brokers in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, particularly during the annual gala dinners.”

Shivani Keshav, President of the IIKZN, extended her appreciation, saying, “Thank you, Allianz Commercial, always for your support and collaboration. This event would not have been a success without your support.”

Robyn Carter, President of the IIWC, also expressed her gratitude to Allianz Commercial for their long-term partnership, stating, “I would like to thank Allianz Commercial for their long-term partnership. This event would not be possible without their support.”

Allianz Commercial South Africa’s sponsorship of the IIKZN and IIWC institute dinners exemplifies its commitment to fostering strong relationships and maintaining a prominent brand presence in the local market. By supporting these events, Allianz Commercial South Africa continues to thrive and contribute to the growth of the insurance industry.