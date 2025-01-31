BusinessMajor 2

Alex Dadey champions Public-Private Partnerships for sustainable development at Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL Group of Companies, delivered a keynote address today at the African Prosperity Dialogues 2025, emphasizing the transformative potential of public-private partnerships (PPPs) and diaspora investment in driving sustainable economic growth across the African continent.

Mr. Dadey’s address underscored the need for collaborative efforts to redefine Africa’s future, stating, “We are here not just to discuss Africa’s future but to redefine it through collaboration, innovation, and an unyielding belief in the continent’s limitless potential.” Mr. Dadey stressed that realizing the vision of a unified African market requires a three-pronged approach: strategic investment in infrastructure, robust connectivity, and seamless integration of systems and policies.

Mr. Dadey emphasized the crucial role of PPPs in bridging Africa’s infrastructure gap, citing KGL Group’s successful partnerships with the Ghanaian government. 

He highlighted the revitalization of Ghana’s National Lottery Authority (NLA), stating, “This partnership has revitalized the State lottery sector in Ghana, turning it from loss-making to one of the most profitable State enterprises in Ghana in just four years,” demonstrating the significant contribution to national coffers and good causes. 

He further cited the successful implementation of cutting-edge fuel management systems for the Ghanaian fishing industry, saving taxpayers over $30 million annually, and adding, “This initiative has brought transparency, accountability, and efficiency to a sector historically plagued by inefficiencies, corruption, and mismanagement.”

Mr. Dadey also championed the significant potential of Diaspora Direct Investment (DDI). 

He noted that while remittances from the African diaspora already contribute billions annually to African economies, DDI presents a unique opportunity to channel this capital into structured investments, fostering sustainable growth and development across the continent. He emphasized, “It’s about time to unlock the next level of Diaspora investment by channelling remittances into structured investment products for investing directly into local businesses, industries, and infrastructure projects instead of consumption.”

Furthermore, Mr. Dadey stressed the importance of incentivizing corporate investment in entrepreneurship programs, stating, “Africa’s future lies in the purposeful creation of great African Business Champions or Conglomerates, on whose shoulder’s others will stand on.” He advocated for the creation of enterprise incubation hubs to nurture startups and empower the next generation of African business leaders.

In closing, Mr. Dadey reiterated the need for a collective effort to build a more integrated, prosperous, and resilient Africa, urging all stakeholders to “invest in our infrastructure, connect our markets, and integrate our economies.”

