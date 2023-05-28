GeneralMajor 1

Akufo-Addo to address the nation on the IMF bailout tonight

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo will be delivering the 29th update on the measures to deal with the Covid outbreak today, Sunday, May 28.

He will also be touching on the $3 billion bailout programme approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Regarding Covid-19, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) recently announced that pre-departure testing and test at all points of entry were no more a requirement for all passengers.

The GHS also said that COVID-19 Health Declaration Form for international travellers had been suspended.

This was after the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on 5th May 2023 that COVID-19 was no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

On the issue of the IMF programme, Mr Akufo-Addo is expected to clarify his comment on whether or not Ghana would go to the capital market to borrow following the deal.

More Read

IMF vindicates John Mahama on the review of Free SHS

Ghana is ‘Vandalized’ under Akufo- Addo- Businessman Reindorf
Ghana to soon return to the capital market after IMF deal- Akufo-Addo
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works – Akufo-Addo

This was on the heels of a comment he made at the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum that Ghana would soon return to the capital market to borrow, a comment that raised concern among analysts in Ghana.

You Might Also Like

IMF vindicates John Mahama on the review of Free SHS

Ghana is ‘Vandalized’ under Akufo- Addo- Businessman Reindorf

Ghana to soon return to the capital market after IMF deal- Akufo-Addo

Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works – Akufo-Addo

Share this Article
Previous Article Celine Dion cancels all remaining shows over poor health
Next Article Why Otumfuo decided against flying Bangladesh engineers to install machines in his fruit factory
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

I have nothing against Ewes- Charles Agyinasare
General Major 1
Why Otumfuo decided against flying Bangladesh engineers to install machines in his fruit factory
General Major 1
Akufo-Addo to address the nation on the IMF bailout tonight
General Major 1
Celine Dion cancels all remaining shows over poor health
Entertainment Major 3
Lost your password?