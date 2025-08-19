Akandoh issues one-week ultimatum for probe into Ridge Hospital assault

Minister of Health Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has today issued a decisive, one-week ultimatum for a newly established committee to complete its investigation into the assault on nurses and health professionals at Ridge Hospital.

This prompt action follows the circulation of a viral video showing a violent incident in the hospital’s emergency department, which sparked public outrage over the safety of medical staff.

During a press briefing following a courtesy meeting with German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), the Akandoh emphasized his commitment to a thorough investigation.

“I was at the hospital yesterday and interacted with the health workers. One of the reasons I went there was to reassure them of our commitment and encourage them to return to the wards.

“They were demoralised, so I had to assure them of a thorough investigation. After my visit, we constituted a committee to investigate the matter within a week, after which the law will take its course,” Akandoh said.

The Minority in Parliament, via Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, Ranking Member of the Health Committee, has condemned the assault as “unlawful and disruptive conduct” by Ralph St. Williams and associates. In a statement, they called for a comprehensive police investigation and a joint parliamentary probe to ensure accountability and the protection of health professionals.