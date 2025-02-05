African Leadership University and Elevate Africa forge strategic partnership to advance leadership skills across the continent

Elevate Africa and African Leadership University have announced a new partnership that will see the university lead the design and development of a leadership curriculum for the fellowship. The prestigious program aims to refine the leadership capabilities of mid-career professionals excelling across different sectors, from business and government to academia and the arts, and catalyse their solutions for advancing Africa’s future.

The partnership will see Elevate Africa leverage the university’s decade-long expertise in developing strong programs centred on a mix of mission-led study and work experience. Over 10 months, the fellows will participate in customized leadership programs that will involve tailored training sessions designed for emerging talents to address the complexities in an ever-evolving world, knowledge exchange through fireside chats with industry leaders, and extensive capacity-building initiatives led by ALU’s world-class faculty.

To mark the signing of the partnership, CEO of ALU Veda Sunassee and Elevate Africa’s CEO Daniel Ikuenobe were joined by key figures from the impact and strategy advisory teams. This representation of leadership highlighted their strongly aligned commitment to equipping the next generation of African leaders with the skills and mindset to solve Africa’s challenges and seize its greatest opportunities.

Veda Sunassee, CEO of ALU, said:

“We are proud to collaborate with Elevate Africa in creating this innovative program. Our institutions share the same passion for supporting African talent in developing solutions to problems that the continent faces, and the same mission to unlock the full leadership potential of our vibrant continent. “

Elevate Africa’s CEO Daniel Ikuenobe added:

“The Elevate Africa Fellowship aims to equip the program participants with skills they can use to deliver tangible change in their communities. We are excited to work with a partner, ALU, with a decade of expertise in designing and delivering innovative and groundbreaking programs. Through our partnership, we believe our fellows will be part of a strong pool of ethical and entrepreneurial leaders”.

The program will kick off in March 2025 on ALU’s state-of-the-art campus in Kigali, Rwanda where the selected participants will convene to kick off their 10-month leadership fellowship.

ALU, which also has a higher education institution in Pamplemousses, Mauritius, is training Africa’s leaders and visionaries of tomorrow through a mix of mission-led study and work experience. It aims to develop 3 million ethical and entrepreneurial African leaders by 2035.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of ALU’s launch. Various events celebrating its decennial – and the impact its students, past and present, have made in Africa and around the world – will be held throughout the year.