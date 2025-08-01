GeneralMajor 1

Ablakwa, Chinese Ambassador visit Aflao site for $30m ultramodern market project

2 Min Read
The Government of Ghana, in partnership with the Government of China, is set to construct an ultramodern market in Aflao in the Volta Region, following the allocation of 159 acres of land by the Aflao Traditional Area.

The project, which will be funded through a US$30 million non-refundable grant from the Chinese government, is expected to become a major hub for cross-border trade within the ECOWAS sub-region and support the broader goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The MP for North Tongu and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Tong Defa, visited Aflao on Wednesday (30 July) to inspect the site earmarked for the project.

“This ultramodern market project pledged by President Mahama will boost ECOWAS trade, accelerate integration, create massive jobs and transform the historic trading enclave of Aflao,” Ablakwa stated.

He expressed his appreciation to Togbui Adjongaga Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, and Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and MP for Ketu South, for their roles in facilitating the generous land allocation and supporting the project.

Ghana secures visa-free access to four more countries — Ablakwa confirms

Ghana, U.S. discuss visa reforms as high-level talks yield positive outcome
Gov’t urges reciprocity in wake of US visa slash
Ghana secures $30m Chinese grant to construct modern Aflao market

Ablakwa described the grant as another milestone in Ghana-China relations.

May be an image of 8 people

“This non-refundable gift from the government and people of China is another significant milestone in our outstanding Ghana-China relations,” he added.

The Aflao market project is part of a broader development agenda under the leadership of former President John Dramani Mahama, who originally pledged to transform strategic border towns into modern trading enclaves.

