Zoomlion To Disinfect 1,130  Schools In Three Weeks

By Patrick Biddah

Waste management giants, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has begun an aggressive disinfection exercise of second cycle schools in the country.

These Schools include; 546 boarding schools that have been earmarked for disinfection.

Aside the boarding schools, 176 day schools have equally been targeted for disinfection.

At the launch of the exercise yesterday in Accra ,the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwah, indicated that 380 privately-owned senior high schools would also be disinfected .

In his words, Zoomlion was selected in view of its capacity, although it will be undertaking the exercise with other companies.

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility, Prof Amankwah revealed that Zoomlion has agreed to disinfect 28 Special schools at no cost.

In all ,a total of 1,130 schools will be disinfected .This disinfection is coming as one of the interventions by government to destroy all microorganisms in the wake of the corona virus outbreak.

The exercise will last three weeks with a team of 2000 sprayers from the specialized vector unit of Zoomlion who will be deployed across the regions.

The Minister for Education, Dr.Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who performed the launched said the closure of schools as a means of curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has inconvenient parents who will wish their wards were in school, but it has also afforded parents the opportunity to stay home and get to know their children.

The situation, he further noted has opened up the conversation for the need to go into online teaching and learning, since most schools have resorted to same.

Zoomlion, used the occasion to also outdoor its automatic spraying equipment .