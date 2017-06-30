Zoomlion Thrills Audience At Effective Waste Management Lecture In University Of Benin

Zoomlion Ghana limited, the leading waste management company in Africa was the toast of audience consisting of waste managers, Non-Governmental Organizations and students among others who trooped to the Idriss Deby Itno auditorium of the UniversiteD’Abomey –Calavi (premier University of the Republic of Benin) to learn from Zoomlion’s expertise in the waste management industry.

Miss Susana Opoku Mintah, an International Relations officer of Zoomlion, who delivered the lecture entitled “The Zoomlion Success story- Driving impactful waste management in Ghana and beyond” dazzled the audience with the ‘360 degrees” waste management approach and job creation opportunities being providedby Zoomlion in tackling and managing waste effectively in the countries it operates.

The seminar was part of activities outlined for the 8-day “International Fair on Hygiene and Sanitation” which was organized by the Government of Benin and attended by companies in the waste management sector, investors and other related areas.

A five-member delegation from Zoomlion and Waste Landfill Ghana limited, which are subsidiaries of the Jospong Group of Companies were among participants at the fair.

Pointing out the Ghanaian example, she listed the Public Private Partnership (PPP) and the Integrated Waste Management approach askey interventions that has worked perfectly to revolutionize waste management in Ghana.

She explained thatthe PPP approach has provided over 200,000 jobs for the teeming youth in Ghana as they were engaged in street sweeping, drain desilting, communal waste management among others to ensure that public places are kept clean always.

“We also builtsubsidiary companies along the waste management chain from collection, haulage,composting, recycling and engineered landfill management”, she added.

The Head of Geography Department of the University, Professor Euloge Ogouwale, who facilitated the seminar expressed his total amazement about the innovations being deployed by Zoomlion an African company to manage waste.

He made a passionate appeal to the President of Benin to consider a possible partnership with Zoomlion to help provide jobs for the youth of Benin and help clean their communities.

Mr. James Deku, the Communications Officer of Zoomlion anda memberof the Zoomlion delegation to Benin explained in an interview that Zoomlion currently operates in five African countries namely; Togo, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia and Liberia and is positioned to continue to strengthen and expand its Foreign Operations.

He said Zoomlion Ghana limited as a leading waste management company in Africa, is ready to shareits rich experience and expertise with the people of Benin to help tackle waste through the introduction and utilization of its simple but modern technologies and methods of waste management at affordable and competitive rates.

Mr. Benjamin Adeleke, a Manager at Zoomlion and the leader of the delegation expressed his excitement over the acceptance and interest in Zoomlion’s operations which he said could be replicatedin Benin in the company’s quest of making communities in Africa Clean, Green and Healthy.

The delegation also joined the people of Benin to participate in their annual “Tree Planting Day” which is commemorated on the 1st June of every year.