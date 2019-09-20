Zoomlion takes steps to optimize waste management processes

General Manager of waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs. Florence Larbi, has stressed the need to examine plans to implement a waste management system, which would integrate waste collection and treatment methods, environmental benefits as well as social acceptability in a practicable and sustainable manner.

According to Mrs. Larbi, the proposed objective could be achieved by designing, continual improvement and monitoring of the waste system in a manner that is environmentally effective and economically affordable after combining a range of treatment options including recycling, composting and bio-gasification.

She said these at the second day of a five-day waste management training course organized by Zoomlion in Accra for stakeholders from the academia, consultancy, the public service and field officers.

Participants would be taken through topics such as waste characteristics and management, waste legislation in Ghana, and principles of solid waste management planning.

The certificate course which commenced on Monday, 16th September, 2019 would end on Friday 20th September, 2019

The course, she said, would not be a mere talk shop, but enlighten stakeholders on the principles of waste management processes to enhance the sector.