Zoomlion Sweeps Three SSI 2019 Awards In Accra

In its continuing tradition of excellence, Africa’s waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, is once again, the recipient of three prestigious awards at the just ended Sustainable and Social Investment (SSI) 2019 Awards event which was held last Friday at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.

The company picked up highly competitive awards, including the Best Company in Providing Sanitation Facilities, Best Company in Providing Environmental Sustainability Projects and the Best Company in Sustainable and Social Investment Project (Environment Category. Other beneficiaries of the just ended awards included, McDan, MTN, GNPC Foundation and Goldfields, among others.

The Board Chairman of the SSI Awards, Dr. Heyman Adu, said the awards initiative is aimed at identifying and publicly recognizing the exemplary performance and achievements of companies and foundations operating in Ghana to improve livelihoods in the communities they serve through their sustainable and social investment projects.

This year’s SSI Awards is its third and was convened under the theme, “Celebrating impactful brands and their sustainable legacies,”

Among others, the dignitaries who graced the occasion were the Cuban ambassador to Ghana Pedro Luis Despaigne and Mr Joseph Obeng Opoku, Chief Director of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources who represented the sector minister Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Zoomlion has over the years provided many sustainable waste management interventions including the Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) in Jamestown, Accra, which was commissioned this year, the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP) located at Adjen Kotoku in the Amasaman metropolitan area in Accra, and Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL) at Lavender Hill. The development of the Lavender Hill project addressed, once and for all, the century-old problem of freestyle dodging into the sea. The Universal Plastic Product and Recycling (UPPR) plant also located in Accra are experts in plastic recycling and manufacture high-quality made-in-Ghana waste bin as a core service towards the realization of the clean and healthy Ghana social national cause.

Other major projects include the Kumasi Compost and Recycling Plant (KCARP) which is at approximately 98% completion and the Kumasi Wastewater Treatment Plant which is currently under construction.

Collectively, these numerous development-focused projects spread across all regions in Ghana provide over 85,000 jobs for Ghanaian citizens.

In addition to its many projects, Zoomlion has initiated many sanitation and environmental innovations and research through its partnership with universities in Ghana and abroad as well as development partnerships in the diaspora.

The company, indeed, has become the citadel for waste management innovation and best practices in the West African sub region.