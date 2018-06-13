Zoomlion Staff Understudy Waste Management In Dubai Municipality.

Waste Management giant, Zoomlion Ghana limited in its quest of attaining the vision of the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo of making Accra one of the cleanest city in Africa, has step up efforts by understudying waste management in the Dubai municipality.

The Dubai Municipality, one of the cleanest and fastest growing city in the world has chalked successes in waste management by drastically reducing the amount of waste being sent to the landfill sites by deploying an integrated and innovative approach to waste management.

The Zoomlion team observed among other things a conscious attitude by residents to keep the municipality clean as waste materials are properly handled and disposed off in nearby waste bins provided along the streets.

The residents intimated that thecollective and conscious efforts to keep the municipality clean was a result of regular awareness campaigns by the local authorities to reinforce the culture of proper waste disposal aimed at making Dubai the cleanest city in the world.

The Gulf News reported that the Director of Dubai Municipality, Abdul Majeed Saifaie said “Dubai is the cleanest city in the region and we want to also make it the cleanest in the world, in terms of awareness on public cleanliness and effective waste management”.

A Communications Officer of Zoomlion, Mr James Deku, who was with the team in Dubai indicated that the President’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city can be achieved if all citizens engage in good sanitary practices by disposing waste in waste bins and local authorities providing the needed infrastructure to properly manage waste.

He said earlier this year, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, had rightly diagnosed Ghana and for that matter Accra’s waste management problem as the provision of waste bins for every household, the enforcement of existing laws to instill discipline in the people and waste management financing.

Mr Deku said Zoomlion Ghana Limited as a private company is expanding its waste management capacity and providing an integrated waste management solution which needed to be supported by all stakeholders to ensure that Accra becomes a clean city.

He hinted that, human resource capacity building is at the forefront of the company’s operations as such investments are targeted at sharpening the expertise of its staff to provide modern techniques in waste management.