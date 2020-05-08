Zoomlion, Education Ministry Disinfect Central Region Schools….

By Gifty Arthur

Second cycle schools in the Central region, have benefitted from a Ministry of Education sanctioned initiative to disinfect Senior High Schools (SHS) against bed bugs, viruses, insects and bacteria in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative, which comes on the back of a disinfection exercise at the various markets across the country by the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry, is aimed at lessening, the burden of these schools, periodically spending good amount of funds to disinfect.

In all, some 103 SHS facilities, including special schools, were disinfected by officials of waste management firm, Zoomlion, within a period of 10 days.

The popular waste management firm which was given the contract by the sector Ministry taking into consideration it capacity and ability to Marshall forces, in terms of logistics, personnel among others.

Some of the schools are Kwegyire Aggrey SHS at Anomabo, Methodist SHS at Saltpond, Mfantsiman Girls SHS, Saltpond, Mankessim Sectech, Ekumfi T.I Ahamadiyya, Winneba SHS, Fettehman SHS, College of Music SHS at Gomoa Mozano near Apam.

Others were, Besiase SHS, Ajumako SHS, Brakwa SHS, Agona Nyakrom SHS, Agona Kwanyako SHS and Ogyedom SHS at Afranse.

School heads in separate interviews, recounted how in the past a lot of funds were used to carry out the same exercise, adding despite the effort, bedbugs and other insects, kept making live on campus unbearable for students, invading classrooms and dormitories.

Headmaster of Kwegyire Aggrey SHS, Mohammed Kweku Assan, said although the school regularly disinfects, it is capital intensive sometimes spending between 20, 000 to 100, 000 cedis per term.

Established in 1991 with a student population of 1,710, is challenged lacking infrastructure in all aspects. The school also rents private apartment as dormitory.

At Mfantsiman Girls, Assistant Headmistress, Domestic, Mrs. Eunice Mary Yeboah, applauded the government’s decision to disinfect the school, adding it will relief many schools, especially as this appears well organized and structured.

On the closing down of schools, Mrs. Yeboah, said authorities would find it very difficult to ensure social distancing and other Coronavirus prescribed protocols, despite the fact that, they have put in place, measures to tackle the virus to some extent.

At the College of Music, Headmistress Mrs Comfort Essah-Amoafo, who described the exercise as a good development, said the school, which appears to be one of the poorest schools in terms of infrastructure, uses about Gh¢6, 000 to disinfect.

The school, which is a boarding facility, Mrs Essah-Amoafo, said cannot boast of a single dormitory resorting to renting private apartment.

College of Music SHS built in September 2013, lacks classrooms, dormitories, dining hall, vehicles and many others.

She called on the government and private companies to come to their aid.

The team then moved to Winneba SHS, where the school recounted how bedbugs and other insects like cockroaches, have made staying in school very daunting, making some of the students sleeping in classrooms, due to lack of good night sleep.

The 70-year-old school comparably, lacks infrastructure to some extent as most of it classrooms and dormitories, look very old and worn out.

Assistant Head, Administration, Daniel Nunoo, said even though the school with a population of 2075 periodically disinfects with support from old students (WOSA) it appreciates the effort of government and asked for more support in different ways.

Central Region’s General Manager for Zoomlion, Ernest Osei, said the exercise was being conducted in an effective manner assuring for a period of time, students will be able to go about their normal duties and sleep in peace.

Mr Osei, noted the exercise was not for only bed bugs, but viruses and bacteria, as well.