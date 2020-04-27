Zoomlion Earns Praise For Selfless Service After Disinfection Exercise

The Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, has said a disinfection exercise by Zoomlion Ghana at its premises on Saturday came at the right time.

Director of Corporate Affairs at the College, Colonel Kofi Arthur, said the exercise was consistent with the College’s plans to protect the students and staff when a ban on conferences and lecture-room academic activities is lifted.

Before the disinfection exercise, the college had instituted stringent measures to ensure the students and the staff remain safe from the virus.

“First all the National Service personnel were made to go home, the staff were reduced to the barest minimum. Additionally, we bought the hand sanitizers and the Veronica Buckets,” Col Arhur said.

Staff of Zoomlion sprayed lecture halls, officers’ mess halls, libraries among others.

The entire compound of the facility was also disinfected with Zoomlion’s specialised mass spraying vehicles.

Col Arthur notes that safety at the facility, has been among the top priorities the Command, revealing that “we did a first a disinfection by ourselves and we made sure that everybody who comes to the college, whether a visitor or a student, or a staff, when you are entering you disinfect at the gate before you come in.”

The entire disinfection exercise was done free of charge by Zoomlion as part of its corporate support towards government’s ongoing efforts to stem the tide of Covid-19 infections in Ghana.

“We are dedicated to this fight that is why Zoomlion came here today to disinfect the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College,” said Lola Ashittey, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects for the waste management giant.

Over the past few weeks, Zoomlion Ghana has taken this CSR initiative to institutions across the country.

The University of Ghana, Legon, Central University , Koforidua Technical University, Pentecost University, University of Professional Studies and the Accra Technical University, have all benefited from the initiative.