Zoomlion Collaborates With Guinness Ghana And Others To Mark Earth Day

Ghana’s foremost waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana limited marked this year’s world Earth day by engaging in a massive clean-up exercise at the Nungua beach to rid it off huge waste materials that have engulf the beach.

The exercise which was spearheaded by Zoomlion with support from Guinness Ghana, Nshorena and other stakeholders witnessed staff of these companies busily sweeping, picking plastic materials and evacuating heaps of refuse that has mar the beauty of the Nungua beach.

The Communications officer of Zoomlion, Mr. James Deku, who led the team to clean the beach expressed shock over the quantum of waste that was cleared from the shore of the beach.

He said “bad attitude among Ghanaians towards waste management continue to hinder the good work Zoomlionis doing to ensure that our environment is kept clean’

Mr. Deku made a passionate call on government to as a matter of urgency engage the services of sanitation workers to guard and clean our beaches to ensure that these tourists’ centers are managed well to help boost tourism and generate the needed revenue for development.

He added thatZoomlion, as part of activities marking the World Earth day, also partnered Miss Earth beauty pageants from Ghana, Lebanon, England, India to donate waste management equipment to the office of the First lady of Ghana, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, University of Professional Studies among others to champion the need to save the earth by keeping our communities clean, green and healthy.

The Assembly member of the Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA), Mr. Alfred A. Laryae, commended Zoomlion for their commitment to ensuring that the environment is kept clean.

He emphasized that the Assembly would enforce it sanitation bye laws to prosecute those who litter indiscriminately.