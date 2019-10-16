Zoomlion celebrates maiden Safety Week

By: Patricia Ofori Atta & James Deku, Accra

Waste management experts, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has launched its maiden safety week with a call on workers to adhere to the company’s health and safety regulations.

The week-long celebration, which was launched at the company’s head office in Accra, was on the theme, “Promoting a Safety Culture through Best Safety Practices.”

The Deputy Managing Director of Zoomlion, Mrs. Gloria Opoku Anti, who officially launched a ten safety rules for adherence by staff in a statement, said considering the frightening global statistics at the work place, the company has shown strong commitment in developing a sustainable safety culture for workers.

“According to the 2017 research by the International Labour Organization, at least 7,671 people die every day at the work place from injuries they sustain in line of duty and close to 374 million non-fatal injuries are also recorded, so it is important to adopt the best safety practice to protect lives and properties,” she pointed out.

She said even though her outfit recognizes that general safety is an individual responsibility, the company has roll out “world class” safety regulations and provide the necessary equipment to enable workers effectively discharge their duties.

Mrs. Opoku Anti, said Zoomlion would continue its focus on building knowledge, capabilities and raise awareness for workers to enable them to recognize and eliminate risks before they occur.

“To enable us avoid the spread of disease and manage the stress levels of workers, we have invested heavily in our safety management by meeting the international requirement and systems”. She added.

The Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs of Zoomlion, Emma Akyea-Boakye revealed that measures have been put in place for employees to work within enhanced safety environment.

Mrs. Akyea-Boakye, unveiled the company’s 10 safety rules to improve safety awareness at Zoomlion and other subsidiaries of the Jospong Group of Companies.

Addressing the media on the sideline of the event, Health and Safety Consultant, Atta Abboah, disclosed that an 18-member committee has been formed to ensure that all safety regulations are strictly adhered to.

“In order to ensure that all four characteristics of health and safety regulations are observed, we have decided to form a committee to conduct a general inspection on the third Thursday of every month to eliminate accidents in the company,” he added.

He added that during the week-long celebration, medical screening, firefighting training and stress management activities would be organized to raise awareness among workers.