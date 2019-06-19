Zoomlion Calls For An Integrated Approach To Waste Management At Nalag Conference

The integrated waste management solutions provider, Zoomlion Ghana limited has called on stakeholders at a conference held by the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) to adapt an integrated approach to waste management at their local assemblies.

The approach which has been proven as a sustainable means of waste management focuses on recovered waste material and recycle them into re-useable products that benefits the environment.

The Deputy Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana limited, Mrs Gloria Opoku Anti who made the call during a presentation at the conference explained that an integrated approach to waste management with focus on recycling has improved economies of the world hence the need for authorities to adapt the approach for sustainable waste management.

Citing countries such as Dubai, Rwanda, Mauritius who have adapted the approach and are noted as clean cities, Mrs Anti indicated that the President’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa is achievable by adapting waste recycling in all the regions.

She said the newly commissioned Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant established by Zoomlion at the Waste Recovery Park in Accra is an innovative facility that recovers waste into re-useable products.

In addition, she proposed that Government’s industrialization agenda of establishing factories in the various districts can be attained by establishing recycling and compost plants across all the regions to create valued products out of waste and provide jobs to the teeming unemployed youth in our communities.

Participants at the conference who were mainly Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), Presiding Members, Assembly members among others were optimistic that waste recycling will provide a lasting solution to Ghana’s waste management.

The 2019 NALAG conference which was held in Sunyani in the Bono region brought together members and delegates to elect new set of leaders to steer the affairs of the association.

At the end of the polls, Hon. Bismark Baise Nkum, the MCE of Gomoa West beat the incumbent to become president whiles Hon. Williams Adum retained his seat as 1st Vice Chairman.

Hon. Mariam Iddrisu won as Women’s Caucus representative, Hon. Seth Oduro and Hon. Eric Kwaku Kusi emerged as Treasurer and 1st trustee respectively.