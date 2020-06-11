Zoomlion begins nationwide disinfection of Military barracks and facilities

By Gifty Arthur

Popular waste management company Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has began the disinfection of all Armed Forces barracks and facilities nationwide.

Dubbed nationwide disinfection Military installation exercise launched at the Burma Camp in Accra on Monday June 8, 2020, is aimed at disinfecting barracks and facilities, including schools to rid all the facilities of bacteria and other harmful disease-causing vectors.

The programme, which is partnership between the Defence Ministry and Zoomlion, is being conducted by the Vector Control Unit of Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Speaking at the short ceremony, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDF), Lt Gen Obed Boamah Akwa, said the exercise is to ensure the surrounding of the Armed Forces, who have been at the forefront together with other security agencies, is disinfected to keep troops and their families safe to carry out their mandate.

He said, the Military appreciate the intervention by governmenthaving joined other security agencies since the pandemic saying the Forces remains committed and will continue to support government in the fight against COVIN-19.

“In this regard, we will continue to utilize the level II hospital at El-Wak Stadium, put at the disposal of the Ghana Health Service our logistics chain management expertise and use all assets, by land, sea and air, to tackle the menace, until the fight is won”, he said.

A Deputy Defence Minister, Maj. Derrick Oduro (RTD) emphasized the importance of the disinfection programme saying, the Military having being at the forefront of the novel Coronavirus fight working with other sister security agencies to implement World Health Organization (WHO) and government protocols to curb the spread, it is important that the safety and health of officers are become the utmost priority.” It is therefore heartwarming to know that your own background is recovering the necessary attention to keep you and your families safe”.

The Deputy Defence Minister, who launched the programme described the exercise as “very significant and healthy and timeline”.

Maj. Oduro, said the role of the Armed Forces in the midst of the pandemic was impressive, adding their exceptional vigilance and diligence in ensuring that the safety protocols and restrictions outlined by President Akufo-Addo, were invited even at the danger of their own lives, was “commendable”.

According to the Deputy Minister, though government has contracted Zoomlion Ghana Limited to disinfect their barracks, apartments, offices, schools, etc, it did not mean that they have to loose guard or be complacent.

He urged everyone to be extra careful and ensure that they play their roles with outmost care to help contain the virus.

“ I am happy to note the Armed Forces has put in place measures to ensure that strict compliance of these protocols outlined by the President against COVID-19. Let us continue to maintain the protocols by always wearing our nose marks, keeping social distances, washing of hands and regular use of hand sanitizers. I am quite optimistic that our collective effort would yield the needed results for our country to return to normalcy”.

He commended Zoomlion for applying World Health Organization (WHO) recommended standards and for the use of state-of -the-art equipment in it disinfection exercise which has helped the company to cover an extensive area in this short time.

Chief Operations Officer and Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs Florence Larbi, said her outfit was proud to have patterned the Military in this unusual time saying the Zoomlion is dedicated to it reliable and dependable service in order to satisfy it clients.

She said, Zoomlion in line with it patriotic dedication to serving it people, has heavily subsidized it services to as low as 50 percent of it regular price to help other institutions in both public and private sectors to benefit from their excellent services especially at these difficult times.

“ I also want to take this opportunity to assure all of us here present and the entire country that our state+ of-the art vector Control assemblage of equipment, is second to none in the waste management sector in Ghana”.

Mrs. Larbi said that Zoomlion has in readiness thousands of Motorized Spraying Machines that can be deployed to a wide coverage area within the shortest time possible. We are also proud to announce the Modern Atomizing Boom machines as well an addition to our growing technological inventory. This machine is capable of spraying up to 50 meters high and we are outdooring for today”.

This exercise comes barely a month after the Ghana Education Service also engaged Zoomlion to conduct similar exercise at all Senior High Schools across the country.

The first exercise was conducted in all major markets nationwide by Zoomlion after the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development reached an agreement with them.

.