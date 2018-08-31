Zongo Minister Tours Some Communities In Accra

The Minister for Inner-Cities and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has reiterated his belief in using education to transform Inner-Cities and Zongo communities.

The Minister made the call when he met with and shared his vision with the Council of Zongo Chiefs at the Abbosey Okai Central Mosque in Accra.

“My three priorities are education, education, education” the Minister said. The meeting also offered an opportunity for the Chiefs to share with the Minister their concerns and ideas. The Minister used the opportunity to appeal for their support for his Ministry and the Akufo-Addo government.

The Minister and the team, proceeded to Ghana Muslim Mission at Korle-Gorno, where he interacted with officials of the Mission.

He praised the Mission for their contribution to education especially for Inner-Cities and Zongo communities. He said their blend of Islamic and secular academic curriculum was the best to develop the human resource base in Zongo communities.

He also inspected an on-going classroom construction project and promised the Ministry will complete it in due time.

At Chorkor, he met with Chiefs, Fishermen, Imams and youth groups. He told the gathering that the Ministry would ensure that Inner Cities will get their fair share of developments.

He urged the youth to take advantage of the skills and vocational training the Ministry will be rolling out in due course. The community requested for an Artificial Football Pitch at the Indafa Park at Korle Bu.

Dr. Mustapha and his team inspected the park and promised the Ministry will consider the proposal.

He was accompanied by officials of the Ministry led by the Chief Director, Mrs. Gifty Mahama Biyira, the National Nasara Coordinator of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abdul Aziz Futa and other party functionaries.