Zongo Minister to engage with northern sector Zongo community elders next month

As part of policy sensitization programme of the Ministry of Inner-City and Zongo Development (MICZD) in partnership with Star Ghana Foundation, a non-profit organization, the sector Minister, will meet with Zongo and Inner-city communities’ elders in the Northern sector of the country to hear their views about the activities of the Ministry next month.

This came to the fore at a recent meeting with elders of Zongo and inner-city communities’ leaders from the southern sector at the Castle, Osu in Accra.

The meeting dubbed inclusive development: Policy Sensitization meeting with elders of Zongo and Inner-city communities saw scores of the elders from these communities in attendance.

The meeting afforded the elders the opportunities to ask questions on the projects the Ministry has undertaken since its establishment.

Speaking at the event, the sector Minister, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, stressed the need for the Ministry to engage with the leaders of these communities the Ministry has oversight responsibilities over to let them know what the Ministry has been up to.

According to him, barely two and a half years that the Ministry was established by the president Akufo-Addo, as part of the promise, he made to the people of the Zongo and inner-city communities during the last electioneering campaign.

“Now the Zongo and inner-city communities are beginning to see development”, he stressed.

He explained that the Ministry through its agency, Zongo Development Fund(ZoDF) has signed the needed contract for work to begin on some drainage and streetlight projects in Zongo and inner -city communities in Ashanti, Bono East, Volta, Upper East, Upper West, North East, Central and Western regions.

He added that the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZoDF, Arafat Sulemana, has gone ahead to sign the needed contracts for work to start on these projects in earnest.

In the Greater Accra region, the Minister told the gathering that by next week, the second phase of the construction of two hundred household toilets, will also be rolled out.

He mentioned the areas as; Komkompe, Mudor, Palladium, Osu, Atukpai among others, will have their household toilets need to be settledby the Ministry.

ICT

The Minister, further took the opportunity to announce that the Ministry through the leadership of the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Kofi Asante has pledged to establish thirty-two state -of -the art Information Communications Technology (ICT) Electronic- libraries in Zongo communities across the country.

He mentioned the areas to benefit from these E-libraries are Tumu, Wa, Damango, Savelegu, Salaga, Bole, Techiman, Bawku, Navrongo, Gaso andMim.

Others are Hoehoe, Kajebi, Asawase, Azim and Effiakuma among others in the country.

He said the Ministry intends engaging the services of an ICT expert to man the electronic- libraries across the country if constructed.

On Health

He disclosed that the Ministry in collaboration with Iran Clinic, has kick started the health screen exercise with the aim of treating people in the Zongo and inner-city communities.

He added that the exercise is ongoing in the Central Region and very soon the people in Swedru, Mankessim, Saltpond, Elimna and Cape Coast would be screened and treated for various diseases.

The Ministry intends to purchase a bus that can house all the medical equipment of the clinic to enable it travel to the Northern sector of the country.