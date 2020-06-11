Zongo Chiefs Offer Land To Zongo Ministry For The Construction Of Secondary School

The Greater Accra Regional Council of Zongo Chiefs led by its acting Chairman, Chief Siddique Gimala, has applauded the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF) for the tailor-made development of the Zongo communities across the country.

Chief Siddique Gimala, gave this applaud when he led a council of Zongo chiefs to call on the Minister for Inner -City and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, at his office in Accra.

The Council applauded the Ministry and the Zongo Development Fund for the developmental projects in Zongo communities across the country.

According to Chief Alhaji Morro Baba Issah, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the eminent Zongo Chiefs, the Council supports the Ministry’s focus on educational projects.

In view of that, they want to offer a parcel of land for the construction of a Senior High School at the precinct of the Central Mosque, Abbosey Okai, a suburb in Accra.

They further proposed school be named after the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The chiefs presented Dr. Abdul-Hamid with a document containing the architectural designs of the proposed project and the site plan of the land.

The Minister on his part, thanked the Council for the visit and assured them of the Ministry’s continuous support for their activities. To show his commitment to the construction of the proposed “Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu Senior High School”, the Hon. Minister told them that he will visit the site with a technical team from the Ministry.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid appealed to them for their continuous support for the work of the Ministry and the Zongo Development Fund.