Youth activist Plants 20 Trees on world environmental day

A youth activist, Archibald Frimpong on June 5, this year planted over 20 trees to mark the World Environment Day, celebrated on 5th June annually across the globe.

The trees were planted in Nkunkrom in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern region.

Mr Frimpong, had explained that human activities have had far reaching effects on the environment; endangering different species of plants and animals, affecting biodiversity in unimaginable ways.

According to him, giving the nature the space and protection, tree planting, is the only answer to this environmental crisis.

He pledged to be proactive in this regard, since to him, trees play an essential part in removing dangerous gases that cause global warming from the atmosphere and saving lives.

He challenged people to do same, adding that “the world needs your help to fight the effects of global warming. I invite you to join me plant towards a sustainable world”.