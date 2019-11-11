You’re not too young to suffer stroke, here’s why

A medical practitioner at the Stroke Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Nana Akua Opoku-Akyeampong, has urged Ghanaians to be cautious of the factors that put them at risk of suffering stroke.

According to her, knowing about this will help people take the necessary actions, with the help of doctors, to prevent the ailment.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Dr Opoku-Akyeampong revealed that several risk factors increase people’s tendency of suffering stroke at any point in time.

She revealed that there are both modifiable and nonmodifiable factors and whereas nothing can be done about the nonmodifiable factors such as gender and race, measures can be put in place to check the modifiable factors.

“People need to know their risk factors, know what it is that can increase their chances of getting a stroke. The fact that you have it doesn’t equal a stroke but if you’re aware of it then you can work towards it so that you reduce your chances of getting it,” she said.

She advised people to check their blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol levels often. She further advised people to cut down on their alcohol intake as well as smoking.

“Don’t wait to have symptoms before you go for check-up. Even our cars that we drive, we realise that you tend to take your car for servicing, change of oil every now and then, so I think we need to sensitise ourselves as much as possible to always just walk into the hospital and say ‘I want to have a check-up’.”

Dr Opoku-Akyeampong noted that a major course of worry is the rate at which people, as young as even 11-years are suffering stroke.

She urged parents to ensure they get their children screened for genetic causes of stroke, especially if there is a history of the condition in their family.

She also advised parents to check the diet of their children and reduce their intake of junk food.

