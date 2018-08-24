Young Africans Social Entrepreneurs forum Held in Accra

By; Richard Adonu Mensah.

The Young African Leaders Network (YALN) Ghana, a non-profit organization, has organized a forum for young people to meet and discuss matters of concern on August 18 in Accra.

The event which was marked under the theme “Creating Safe Space to Empower Youth Organizations to Make Impact” was to earmarked this year’s celebration of International Youth Day.

Speaking at the sideline of the programme, the vice president of YALN Ghana, Paulina Adjei, said the motive was to bring all young entrepreneurs in the country under one umbrella where they can engage to ignite action.

She said, although much smaller groups are doing everything within their capabilities to reach their goals, synergy is the right way to go.

“Lots of youth groups are doing amazing things in their own small way, but we feel it would be proper to create this platform where all these young people can come and strike that necessary action so we can scale up the impact we see”, Paulina stated.

She said, the inspiration was to identify what other groups were doing in order to establish working relations to enhance greatness.

Paulina Adjei, however, bemoaned how entrepreneurs and startups are emerging but their impacts are less felt in the deprived communities.

“Things are happening, talk about social entrepreneurship, these hub activities, but you go to an area then you realize that these people are lagging behind”, Paulina Adjei explained.

She added that, much actions and efforts are needed from government, civil society groups, and young people to create safe space for all to strive.

In all, six young social entrepreneur groups from the greater Accra region attended the program. The participants were taken through tips for proposal writing, sponsorship and support for funding social impact ventures among others.

