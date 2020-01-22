You’ll lose your man if you try to stop him from cheating – Shatta Wale’s side chick

Goddess Ginger, a video vixen who has shown up as Shatta Wale’s side chick, has a piece of relationship advice for women.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the video vixen who is nursing a music career admitted to having an affair with Shatta Wale whilst he was still together with Michy, his long-time girlfriend and baby mama.

According to Goddess Ginger, she sees nothing wrong with being a side chick to the dancehall act. Justifying her action and why men cheat on their women, she said “men are naturally polygamous you can’t do anything about it” adding that ‘if a woman is too strict to stop a man from cheating, she’ll lose him’.

The adult content creator on social media has also mentioned that one reason why Shatta Wale wasn’t faithful to Michy is that she (Michy) wasn’t showing Shatta enough love and frustrating him. “I think she didn’t give him enough love … with the stuff I’ve heard, mostly from him and friends around, I think Michy was frustrating him too much,” she said.

Goddess Ginger added that she knows that when she marries, her man will also have side chicks so she’ll make sure she treats him so well to always want to return home than staying out with other girls. Watch more from her interview with Ghanaian blogger, Kobby Kyei, below and tell us what you think. Do you agree with Goddess Ginger?

Source: pulse.com.gh