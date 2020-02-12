You’d have been dead 20 years ago if.. – NDC man to Abronye

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Team, Eric Adjei, has rubbished curses pronounced by the chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono region, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.

The NPP chairman, had pronounced curses on people, particularly one Yayra Koku of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who he has accused of linking him to some missing excavators.

But, Mr Adjei reacting to Abronye’s actions said he found he conduct surprising, especially when he is known for making accusations without any evidential basis.

Mr Adjei noted that if curses remained the only form of protest baseless claims, Abronye DC would have would’ve been long dead for making baseless allegations against innocent people.

“He who comes with equity must come with clean hands,” Mr Adjei pointed out, adding that Abronye has only been served with a bit of his own medicine.

A video of the NPP chairman has gone viral in which he is seen invoking the “god of thunder” to strike those who have cited him for sharing in the spoils of a scheme that allowed some government officials to benefit from the sale of excavators seized from illegal miners.

Mr Adjei, has described Mr Abronye’s conduct as smacking of disingenuity.

“So why didn’t Abronye DC curse Prof Frimpong-Boateng, Ekow Ewusi, John Boadu and Chairman Wontumi and the others that have been implicated in the saga but rather people who are said to have ‘mentioned’ his name in connection with the missing excavators? It’s only Abronye DC who curses people he has issues with,” he mocked.

He slammed the Akufo-Addo government for using diversionary tactics to distract the minds of Ghanaians from its corrupt practices.