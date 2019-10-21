You Have Lifted The Image of Teshie-Mantse Tells Family Health Hospital 

…As Fresh Students Pays Visit

The Chief of Teshie, Nii Ashitey Akomfra III, has acknowledged the contribution of the Family Health Hospital and Medical school, saying they have lifted the image of the Teshie community.

According to the Chief, the Family Health Hospital, has contributed immensely to the health needs of the people and is equally helping in meeting the health care needs of Ghanaians by training doctors at its Medical school.

Speaking at his Palace during a visit by fresh students ,the Chief, said he was minded by the benefits the community and Ghanaians in general were going to derive from setting up of the hospital for which a large tract of land was released to the hospital and its owners.

The visit forms part of the orientation programme for fresh students. They also visited the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), which is directly opposite the hospital situated at Teshie.

Teshie Manste and his elders, who welcomed the Registrar of Family Health University College Medical School, Mrs. Rita Kaine, staff and the fresh students into the Palace, briefed them on the history of Teshie and how it started with a small fishing community in 1916 and now have grown into a large population earning a Municipal status.

Teshie Mantse and his elders commended the President of the Family Health Hospital Prof. Kwawukume and the Chief Medical Director of Family Health Hospital, Dr Susu Bridget and the entire management for serving the community with all their heart.

The Chief later advised the students to take good care of themselves and concentrate on their books in other to become good Doctors that would make their parents proud.

“Your parents have spent so much on you and therefore you should not make their investment go in vain”,he advised.

The Registrar of Family Health University College Medical School, Mrs. Rita Kaine thanked the Teshie Mantse for the wonderful reception accorded them.

She pledged on behalf of management and students, their commitment to call on them when facing any challenge.

During the visit to the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre ,the students were taken through the various programmes being offered at the Centre.

The female students were advised to undertake short courses in. Conflict Management after completing the medical school in order to solve other domestic issues among patients.

Meanwhile, Management of Family Health Medical School, (Ghana’s Premier Private Medical School) led by its President, Prof. E. Y. Kwawukume, as part of its social responsibilities, have taken measures to launch an Endowment Fund next year March, 2020, to provide financial support for the needy, but brilliant Ghanaian students from both rural and urban areas, who have the desire to be trained as medical doctors.

The Fund shall constitute gifts, grants, donations, and bequests, as may be given by a corporate body, a group of persons, or an individual. Any person may contribute, or devise money, or other personal, or real property to the Fund; and to ensure its success, contributions towards the Fund shall be administered and managed by a Board of Trustees.

The long-term benefits of the Endowment Fund will ensure the continued support of a diverse group of students from low income background within the country; help to make medical training accessible to more Ghanaian students; and increase the doctor-patient ratio in the nation to an acceptable level.

The beneficiaries of the fund will include students who on the inception of the medical programme, were capable of paying their fees, but due to sudden challenges such as, the demise or poor health of their main sponsor, etc. are incapable of paying the remaining fee.

In another development, all is set for Family Health Hospital to introduce Dialysis Machine to filter patient’s blood to remove excess water and waste products when the kidneys are damaged, dysfunctional, or missing.

Family Health University College comprises a Medical School, and Nursing and Midwifery School. It also has a general and a specialist hospital, supporting the schools, on the same campus.

Family Health Medical School is Ghana’s premier private medical school with a hospital, modern facilities, spacious laboratories and lecture halls.

Family Health Medical School is affiliated to the University of Ghana and accredited by both the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and the Medical & Dental Council (MDC).

The School offers a six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) programme for WASSCE and ‘A’ Level candidates, and a four and a half-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) programme (Graduadte Entry Medical Programme) for first degree holders in science related disciplines.

The School has students from Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin, Liberia, Cote d’IVoire, the United States of America, Britain, Canada, and Pakistan.