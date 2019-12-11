“You Derseve No Credit “

Ellempelle MP Jabs Akufo Addo Over 450Mg Karpower Gas Utilization

By Patrick Biddah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle , Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has hit at President Akufo-Addo, for not giving credit to his predecessor over the Karpower gas utilization commissioned recently.

He said, the then President, Mr John Dramani Mahama, spent sleepless nights to broker deals that was critical in solving the energy challenges that had bedeviled the country at the time.

The Karpower deal and that of the ENI, he noted were some of the deals that came on stream to meet deficit in the energy sector at the time.

For President Akufo-Addo to turn on the valves for use on December 7,this year and pointing to the benefit without honorably giving credit to former President Mahama, is in not a good show of leadership, he said.

The turning of the valves of the Karpower now allows for the use of gas to power the ship, instead of heavy fuel ,thereby Saving electricity users an amount of $170 million per year and a projected $1.2 million over the remaining term by way of reduced electricity charges to consumers .

The MP, who was the Minister of Energy under former President Mahama, also questioned the principle of the President when he said it was the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its assigns who have been accusing the previous administration of signing a Take or Pay agreement, making the country to pay for unused gas produced by ENI of Italy.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament yesterday, Mr Armah Buah, wondered how the President came to the realization that the Karpower gas utilization, is another step towards securing the source of powering the country’s economy and industrial development after condemning it in opposition and as recent as in his budgets since becoming President.

According to Mr Buah,it was the President and his NPP who failed to prioritize the continuation of the process to complete the project for the Thermal Plants to use the gas and therefore not take any credit except to acknowledge the wisdom by John Mahama to have such a vision.

“Before the NDC left office we initiated processes to interconnect the Ghana National Gas Transmission System with the West African African Gas Pipeline System part of broader Long Term vision to ensure a sustainable and reliable supply of Gas.

This is to allow a reverse flow of gas from the West (Takoradi) to the East to serve power plants in the Tema enclave. This initiative received cabinet approval before the NDC left office. This was so critical to ensuring that the ENI Gas was not stranded, sadly this new government failed to prioritize this project”, he stressed.President Akufo-Addo and his administration he said, should be blamed for wasting three years of not relocating the Karpower badge to Takoradi to replace the 250 megawatts ship in Tema which was to take part of the Gas.