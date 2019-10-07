You Are Building A Cathedral  Yet Promoting LGBT

…Minority Punches Akufo-Addo’s Christian Values

By Patrick Biddah

The Minority in Parliament is questioning the Christian values of President Akufo-Addo and his motive for building of the national Cathedral after details are emerging of his subtle machinations to introduce Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) practice in the country.

This questioning of the President’s Christian values, hinge on the overwhelming evidence pointing to the fact that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is introducing the activities and the practice of LGBT, through the Comprehensive Sexuality Education(CSE) policy.

According to the Minority, who waded into the controversial matter, it is shocking to learn about the President carrying himself out as a builder of cathedral only to be seen embarking on such an agenda which has the potential to influence children.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, described the move by the Akufo-Addo administration as a despicable conduct, saying the government signed up Ghana as the lead nation in a group of six African countries which include; Eswatini, Malawai, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“It is most shocking that a President who carries himself outwardly as a pious builder of the Lord’s Cathedral for which he is pulling down many pre-existing structures including bungalows for Judges and the Passport Office will expose his duplicitous character by embarking on such a terrible assault on the morals of our children “, he stressed .

A fortnight ago, news of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education broke out with the Christian Council blowing the alarm on what they said was the Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s deceit of them.

According to the Christian Council, they met the Education Minister, who told them some Non Governmental Organization (NGO) were pushing for the inclusion of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education, but they as a government will not allow it only for documents about its implementation bouncing to the fore.

The Education Minister, since the revelation by the Christian Council and its allied religious bodies, has come out to deny the revelation in a press conference held on October 1, this year.

But according to the Minority, evidence and incontrovertible evidence shows that, the Swedish government is funding the agenda with manuals and guidelines, having been prepared.

This, Mr Haruna, explained shows that the denial by the Education Minister cannot be taken because the evidence does not support his denial

He further told the press of a trainers of trainees workshop which was held for teachers drawn from 25 districts in Kumasi from August 26 to 30 this year on comprehensive sexuality education.

“If the CSE is allowed to stand ,the President can expect the current generation of children to grow and blasphemously turn his Cathedral into a stinking brothel of sodomy”, he warned.

The Minority Leader, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South indicated that they would resist the policy and would go all out to cause it to be withdrawn.

All former Presidents starting from President John Agyekum Kufuor , late Prof Mills and John Mahama, have all made their positions known by stating that they are against it, the Minority Leader said.

He, therefore pointed to the interview granted by President Akufo-Addo on Aljazeera network sometime ago during which he said the issue of LGBT was bound to happen, if there is a certain push from societies.

This claim by Akufo-Addo on the international network, Mr Haruna, indicated betrays his support and would have wish he states his position on LGBT.

He expressed the surprise at how the President was interested in such a matter, when there are better developmental issues which should be topmost.

“We are deeply concern that at a time many countries are prioritizing the teaching of Maths, Science, coding, artificial intelligence and climate change, our government’s focus is on comprehensive sexuality education “,he wondered.

He minced no words when he said the next National Democratic Congress government, would within 24 hours overturn any such policy, because it is an affront to the values and tradition of the nation.