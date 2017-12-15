Yendi trainee teachers lock out Principal, reject meals over allowances

Aggrieved trainee teachers of St. Vincent College of Education in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region, today [Thursday], boycotted lectures in protest of their exclusion from beneficiaries of the restored allowances for teacher and nurse trainees.

They have thus chased the Principal out of the school compound resulting in the police being dispatched to the premises of the institution to calm the situation.

The trainees have since rejected meals prepared for them at the school’s canteen.

They accused the College Principal of negligence and incompetence, and demanded his removal from office.

Some of the trainees, in a Citi News interview, demanded their inclusion as beneficiaries of the trainee allowances.

According to them, the Principal had earlier assured them that they would be paid the allowances, but later changed his stance when the student leadership pressurized him to address their grievances.

Meanwhile, the Yendi Divisional Police Command has deployed personnel to the College to avert any untoward situation there.

The NPP Government, in fulfillment of the campaign promises it made ahead of the 2016 elections, restored teacher and nursing trainee allowances.

Continuing students of public teacher trainee colleges have since been receiving the monthly stipends.

But students of the St. Vincent College of Education in Yendi, say they have been neglected, hence their protest.