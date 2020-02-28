YACDEX To Induct Its New SDG Ambassadors

YACDEX ( Young African Chief Executive Directors Network) is set to induct its new S.D.G Ambassadors under the United Nations (UN) tomorrow, Saturday February 28, 2020 at the university of Ghana Legon S.R.C Union building at 8am prompt.

The induction is to welcome the new ambassadors from all various ladder of education and educate them for the 17 months journey ahead of them on how to educate children between the ages of 6-12 concerning the 17 UN goals such as the zero hunger, Gender equality , quality education, and among others.

There will be classroom teaching, internet and case studies that will help them to be responsible when they grow up.

There will be induction speakers from all part of the world such as, Sewor Balasu ( Business speaker and an entrepreneur, Akorfa Ama Akoto, president of the Spring up Global Network) and others from South Korea, Germany etc. who have already arrived ahead of time to grace the occasion.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prof Isaac Kwaku Essien, the ambassadors will be given manuals and other teaching materials that will guide them in teaching the children who are selected from all the regions of the country.

The teaching will take place twice every month.

He further said that it is a must for these ambassadors to have their own businesses at the end of their journey.

YACDEX is an open community of change makers engaged in innovation and economic development.

YACDEX FEEL CONNECTED, TAKE ACTION

YACDEX FEEL FREE, BR INSPIRED

BY Bless Kessy GIJ and an Ambassador