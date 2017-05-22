Woman shot dead in new Nkonya-Alavanyo clashes

A middle-aged woman has been killed at Alavanyo Kpeme in the Volta Region after gun shots were heard earlier today.

Madam Elizabeth Anku was said to have gone to her farm Saturday but met her untimely death.

She was said to be picking mangoes in the farm which is just a 100 meters away from her house, Regional Minister Dr. Archibald Letsa confirmed to Joy News.

The death comes on the heels of a similar exchange of fire which resulted in the death of two persons exactly a month ago.

According to Dr. Archibald Letsa the situation is under control as the security has been beefed-up to forestall any reprisals.

He explained the security personnel had gone on keep fit when they heard the exchange of gun fire.

They quickly had to prepare and search for the persons behind the exchange of gun fire.

In the process, one woman was said to be missing but was later found dead in her farm with gunshot wounds, Dr Letsa explained.

She has been sent to the mortuary for autopsy.

Residents of Nkoya and Alavanyo have been fighting for years over a piece of land.

The fight has led to several deaths and destruction of properties.

Government is threatening to take over the piece of land but some of the chiefs at the centre of the feud have rejected the proposal.