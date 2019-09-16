Woman killed, husband’s penis cut off over ‘sex’ in Nanton

A married woman, identified as Mavis Akolbila has been found dead in a pool of blood.

Her 26-year-old husband, William Akolbila’s penis was also cut off at Janjori Kukuo community in the Nanton District of the Northern region.

According to reports, the unfortunate incident occurred Friday afternoon during a misunderstanding between the couple at their residence over ‘sex’.

Confirming the incident in an interview with Adom News, the Savelugu Municipal Police Commander, DSP Twumasi Ankrah said they received a call around 1:46pm about a murder case at Janjori Kukuo community and quickly rushed to the crime scene.

“When we arrived at the scene, we found a dead body of a woman in a pool of blood with multiple knife wounds, while the husband lay with his penis chopped off in their room,” he said.

DSP Ankrah said “the police retrieved two knives from the room with blood on them so we suspect the wife denied the husband sex and the husband tried to force her that led to the incident.”

Meanwhile, the man is on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, while the woman’s body has been sent to the morgue for autopsy.

Source: adomonline.com