Will Akufo-Addo And NPP Win If Election Were Held Today

Every government comes to power with some goodwill, like a time jar, when it is turned upside down, it losses it easily.

Since the onset of this democratic experiment in 1992, no government have had goodwill than the present Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.

One does not need to commission a research into the mounting goodwill the New Patriotic Party had, the result of the 2016 general election is all one needs to look at.

We have had three transitions in this country, by this I mean transferring power from one political party to another.

In the 2000 election, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), handed over power to the NPP, in 2008, the NPP lost and handed over to the NDC and in 2016, the NDC were booted out for the NPP.

In all the instances, the election, went for second round, except 2016, when the NPP won by almost one million votes.

It was a landslide victory never recorded in the political annals of this country. To whom much is given, much is expected, Ghanaians, gave too much to Nana Akufo-Addo and so expected more from him.

He in turn made a lot of promises, thinking he was going to be in power forever. His integrity of incorruptibility earned him the trust of Ghanaians, but twenty months into his administration and the scorecard is very bad.

By the passing of each day, President Akufo-Addo’s integrity− his only known Unique Selling Point (USP) before the 2016 election, faces daunting test −at best the President is facing an integrity test.

This is arguably not the best of times for one to be a member of the NPP and government. It is an unenviable task for anyone to attempt to market the product, ‘Akufo-Addo, putting integrity forward as his USP at this point in time.

President Akufo-Addo, will go down in history of Ghana as one leader whose ascendance to the throne was facilitated, not by his sterling educational qualifications or intelligence− integrity and can do spirit, coupled with his promotion of rule of rule of law, was the factors that won the hearts and minds of Ghanaians pre-2008, 2012 and 2016 elections.

For being a man who fought for the restoration of democracy and as the Attorney General and Minister of Justice led for the repeal of the criminal libel law and of unblemished past, not a few Ghanaians expected him to falter in upholding these key tenets.

How can a man who contested three times for the presidency, be running the ground aground, beats my imagination. If there was ever anyone in this country, who was prepared for the presidency than Nana Addo, then the person is yet to show his face.

He contested former president John Agyekum Kufuor, for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party in the lead up to the 2000 general elections.

After the victory of the party in that election, he served first as Attorney General and Minister of Justice and later as Foreign Affairs Minister.

When the party opened nominations for the 2008 presidential election, he puts himself up together with 16 others and won.

He led the party into that election and lost to former president, John Evans Atta Mills. He did not give up, he tried again in 2012, after the demise of Prof. Mills, against ex-president John Dramani Mahama, and he lost yet again.

He became a recurring decimal in our political life; he so much wanted to rule Ghana that he vied for the presidency one more time in 2016.

Fast forward to 2018− nineteen years (1997-2016) after fate presented him the opportunity he had sought previously without success, is president Akufo-Addo, living up to expectation?

The man who came to power on the wave of change is stuck in his own reality. He has failed to inspire Ghanaians and bring real change, as he did in the run up to the 2016 general elections.

Cases of corruption have overwhelmed this administration; Ghanaians do not even know where to begin.

If elections are held today, what will be the message of the man, who made Ghanaians believe that, he had the magic wand to turn their sorrows into joy.

There is a thin line between love and hate. The Nana Addo, of yesterday is not the Nana Addo of today.

When Ghanaians, decide on you, nothing, absolutely nothing can make them change their mind.