Wiawso College of Education Holds 12th Congregation

By Kenneth Nsiah Yeboah, Sefwi Wiawso

Sefwi Wiawso College of Education in the Western-North region, has held its 12th congregation during the weekend. The theme for the congregation was “The Role of Colleges of Education in promoting Quality Education through Gender and Inclusion”.

Wiawso College of Education which traces its virgin to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, where it was known as Wiawso Body Corporate Training College.

The college was formally opened with 29 pioneer male students and three tutors on February 13, 1952.

Since its establishment, the college has maintained its original purpose of providing initial teacher training courses for its students.

Beginning from 2004/2005 academic year, the college has offered a Science, Mathematics and Technical Education, and is a mixed boarding institution.

The Principal of the College, Dr. Emmanuel Carsamer, in his address said the college was a towering giant in the use of technology in higher education, adding that the College has a sole duty of producing safe teachers who are academically sound, professionally competent and ready to serve the community and will not cause harm physically and mentally to pupil’s.

According to him, Dr. Carsamer, the College seeks to transform its graduates to become “Technologies” who will create, make and innovate the skills acquired in science and technology. Hence the college was in the process of insisting the celebration of Science Festival to promote the study of Science and mathematics among Junior and Senior high schools in the Western North Region. The festival if instituted will help curb the low enrollment of women into the science since society saw programmes such as Mathematics to be hardcore hence women o not opt for them”, he pointed out.

The Principal said a total of 305 students who completed in 2017/18 academic year were awarded Diploma in Basic Education (DBE) in various disciplines, and among that number, seven had first class, 97 second class upper 132 second class lower while h remaining go third class and pass.

He noted with concern that the absence of a council over the past three years meant that many important decisions affecting the college could not be taken.

“The continued lack of financial clearance for recruitment means that the college is severely constrained in the employment of tutors, administrators and other staff to replace those who leave the services of the college”, he said.

He also called on the government to intervene in the infrastructural and financial challenges facing the college, adding that almost all the few staff bungalows, roofs leak whenever it rains.

The college also runs sandwich programme in Diploma for untrained teachers (UTDBE)