Why Is Retirement-Bound Osei Kyei Mensah Bonus Pushing For New Chamber

The justification for the proposed new chamber for the August House by the majority leader and minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, is as displeasing to the ear as it is utterly nauseating and suggests the extent to which resources of the state are often misapply by our elected officials.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, speaking to JoyNews’ Evans Mensah on the late evening show, PM Express, justified what Ghanaians in unison, are saying is bizarre to consider.

The Parliamentary service board, has voted to build a new 450-seater chamber at the cost of 200 million dollars.

This absurd proposal is coming at a time schools in the country are in tatters with no chairs, desks and instructional materials for teaching and learning.

Many schools have no roofs and pupils/students can’t go to school when it rains, more disturbing is the fact that, some students still learn under trees.

Government subvention to Senior High Schools (SHS) for the whole academic year, has not been released, Heads of public SHSs across the country are under pressure to meet administrative expenses.

Despite all these any many problems the Majority Leader, had the impudence to look Ghanaians in the face, especially his constituents and say it spending $200 million, an amount huge enough to change the fortunes of his constituents, who are calling for the upgrade in the conditions of their roads.

There is no point reasserting the fact that some things don’t appear to add up as far as this proposal is concerned, and hence, we are won’t to ask: will the majority leader benefit financially from the deal?

By and large, the argument by that “Parliament as an institution since independence, has not had any dedicated facility for it….Parliament is the only arm of government that has not has had its own edifice,” is as pedestrian as it is laughable.

Is the building they currently occupy for the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Aeron Mike Oquaye?

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has already thrown his weight behind the calls for more women representation in the August House, it is to be expected that, he will step down and give his place to a woman, since his Constituency is one of the safe seats for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He has outlived his usefulness in the House, and Ghanaians don’t expect him back in 2021.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has been in parliament since 1997, he has taken ex-gratia five times and now he feels Parliament has become his home.

Finally in the opinion of this newspaper, Parliament has no justification whatsoever for this seemingly outrageous expenditure.