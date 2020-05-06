Who Is A Covid-19 Frontline Worker?

In the wake of COVID 19, one major concern has been that of health and safety of frontline workers as they play critical roles and are at the forefront of the fight against this pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo during his 5th address to the nation on Ghana’s COVID-19 outbreak announced that all health workers will be exempted from tax payments on their monthly salary starting from April to June.

He further announced a 50% increment of the basic salary of health professionals at the forefront of this pandemic beginning from the month of March to June 2020.

The move triggered the question “Who is a frontline worker?”

The Ministry of Health has defined frontline health workers as personnel working and managing the coronavirus treatment centres across the country as well as those from the three laboratory institutions leading the testing for the deadly virus.

Also, staff of the National Ambulance Service have been categorized as part of the frontline health workers who will enjoy the 50% pay increment announced by the government.

Frontline workers are not to be confused with essential workers. Frontline workers are constituted mainly of health workers who are first responders to the pandemic. Essential workers provide support services necessary and complementary to the efforts of the frontline workers.

The President during his address to the nation on 27th March, 2020 exempted from restrictions of the partial lockdown the following services as they deemed essential.

Individuals involved inproduction, distribution and marketing of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, paper and plastic packages,Environmental and Sanitation activities, VALCO (Volta River Aluminum Company) staff, Road and Railway Construction workers,mining workers,fisher folks,members of the security agencies assigned lawful duties,staff of electricity, water, telecommunications e-commerce and digital services providers and finallyfuel station staff.

Often the media is excluded but play a very important role during this pandemic and hence fall in the category of essential workers.

Frontline workers are limited to health workers directly dealing with COVID-19 cases and not to every health worker or essential workers as they do not fall in that category.

BY GIFTY ADUNYAH, A STUDENT OF THE GHANA INSTITUTE OF JOURNALISM