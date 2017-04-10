Who At All Wants To Kill Kennedy Agyapong?

In less than two weeks, the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has alleged that both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), want him dead.

Unfortunately the rabble rouser failed to tell us, why the two parties want him dead, except to go on his usual tangent of arrogating to him some importance.

I do not for the life of me; understand why he wants to be in the news for all the wrong reasons. For someone like Kennedy, every kind of publicity is good publicity. It is better to be heard and known, for whatever reason, than to be unknown and unsung.

In his mind anytime he insults our sensibilities, he is obviously having fun. When we write about him, discuss his politics, interview him, project him in the media, we are actually promoting his politics and brand.

Kennedy Agyepong’s brand is peculiar: he can insult, abuse, fight and speak out loud. He is an artful master of form.

Everybody who matter in the scheme of things, has tasted a dose of his insults, including the most revered king of the Ashanti, Otumfuor Osei Tutu 11.

In the run up to the 2016 elections, one of the lowest of his low, was for him going after the Electoral Commissioner, Charlotte Osei. He alleged that she got the job after offering sexual favours. He has never been remorseful in his life before, even when it was obvious at the time that, he had bitten more than he can chew, he came out gun blazing.

Kennedy Agyapong was elected as a legislator to make laws for good governance, but he has been busy acting like he is possessed by demons.

I am not condemning him. He won an election. In fact he has won many elections. The people who voted for him must see something in him .

You actually get the impression thatKennedy Agyapong is considered a hero in his Assin Central constituency. This should explain why he enjoys being the drama king of the August House.

In a serious country, a man like Kennedy Agyapong, can never win an election, not even a district level election.

What exactly does Kennedy Agyapong stand for? What is his position on national security, healthcare, education, social security or agriculture? I don’t know.

But I won’t condemn him either, because he is a well-made product of Ghanaian politics. It is after all, difficult to know what most contemporary Ghanaian politicians stand for.

He is in addition, probably much better than half of the Members of Parliament. He is more attentive at least than all those other parliamentarians, who don’t attend sitting, certainly better than those who have spent more time there dozing off, or the ones who have spent years in that August House and have never uttered a word, or sponsored a bill, support a motion or do anything of note.

Only last week, he was all over the place threatening that, if Ibrahim Mahama, the younger brother of President Mahama, is not jailed, he will drink poison.

I don’t know what the standing orders of parliament are, concerning members who display a dose of medieval comedy in public and bring the reputation of the house into disrepute.

As for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he has the party in his pocket, because he is the richest man in the party and sponsors more than anybody.

Kan Dapaah, is one of the most level-headed politicians we have in this country, he is calm, cool and collected, despite all these attributes Kennedy Agyapong, was able to dress this man, as we say in Ghana from head to toe.

Someone, who entered parliament before him and has contributed significantly to both his nation and party, Kennedy Agyapong is now questioning his loyalty to the NPP.

I now understand why many hold the view that people who have nothing to lose will always defeat people who have everything to gain.

Kennedy Agyapong, seems to be winning anytime he enters into a fight with all of us. He is now telling us, we want him dead.

He is now challenging the Editor In Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, in stripping people naked. Ken said he would strip Kan Dapaah naked for doing his job, what sort of legislature elected to make laws, pass bills etc for our unborn generation, will see everything wrong with a minister trying to do his work.

Kennedy Agyapong knows how to taunt his critics, and he does that upstanding and receiving thunderous applause.

We are where we are as a country because all the men have become women. The balls that president Akufo-Addo, talked about in his ‘yen akanfuo’ tape is missing.

Where are the men born of women to stand up to this man and tell him in the face that, we have entertained your buffoonery for far too long.

In this modern scientific advancement, Kennedy Agyapong, won’t last two minutes, if someone wants him dead, all one needs to do is poison a mic and place before him, because he likes to hear his own voice, he will definitely talk.

He should spare us, for his life is not more important than the students, who met their untimely death at the Kintampo Waterfalls.