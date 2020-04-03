Whiles Sosu Is Donating To Save Lives; Boniface Is Talking About Legacy

By Abdul Razak Bawa

Nothing is more precious than human life. Everything can be gambled upon, but as it is said, we only live but once.

The coronavirus code named Covid-19, which is bringing the world economy to its knees, has for some time now reared its ugly head in our country, this has necessitated the two weeks partial restrictions of Greater Accra region and the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

Subsequent to the national broadcast by president Akufo-Addo, many well-meaning Ghanaians, including corporate organisations, have donated items that, have been sanctioned by the World Health Organisation as helping to contain the spread, the donations have continued, even after the temporal restrictions took effect.

The parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress for the Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu, who values human life more than electoral fortune, has also followed the lead of others in coming to the aid of the vulnerable in the constituency.

Aside making donations to selected groups in the Constituency, he has also decided to feed for the 14 days that the restrictions will be in place between 150 to 200 most vulnerable persons, including the aged.

At this most critical time of unprecedented but clear danger, what the country needs is purposeful leadership and that is exactly what Sosu has demonstrated.

China introduced many measures after the outbreak was first reported in the Wuhan province, which was the epicenter of the epidemic.

However, as the measures taken by China are being adopted around the globe, it is important to explore how applicable they would be in a country like Ghana with a seemingly unstructured system – one in which many of its citizens live below a dollar a day.

When lockdowns and our particular instance restrictions are imposed, governments are obligated to ensure access to food, water, health care, and care-giving support. Many older people and people with disabilities rely on uninterrupted home and community services and support.

The government cannot do it alone, that is why philanthropists and organisations, have also joined hands to fight the pandemic in a more collective manner.

The most sought after items at this crucial time are, hand gloves, hand sanitizers, veronica buckets, etc. these are some of the items Sosu donated to the constituents, not forgetting the police men in the area to help them stay safe and be able to fight crime.

Francis Xosu, is also ensuring that information regarding the Covid-19, is accurate and it is exactly what the people need. He has contended that no sacrifice is enough for the maintenance of human sanctity.

While, Sosu was out and about to reach the most vulnerable in the society, the man who has been elected to represent them, was meeting some elders telling them of how blessed they are to have him as their representative.

According to him, “My goal is to set a challenge that has not happened in the history of Madina,” the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia stressed.

He added that “It only under my leadership that roads in Madina were advertised in the dailies by the Ministry of Roads and Highways for construction to ease traffic in Madina”.

The legacy Boniface is promising to leave behind, will mean nothing if the people are not alive to see it.

Point of corruption the Member of Parliament, is in a challenge with himself, it is his performance and not that of Sosu, will ensure that he is reelected or not.

Just as I have maintained in the past, a leader has just a small window to show the direction of his or her administration.

In politics this is determined by how the leader chooses to spend his political capital in the first few months in office. Once a leader loses the people by allowing their goodwill to dissipate, it is hard to rebuild.

Boniface was by far one of the most luckiest politician of our time, not many have been able to do what he has done.

He was an MP for Salaga in the northern region, moved to Greater Accra, to become an MP, this is a story that will be told for a long time to come.

As the first term of Boniface comes to an end, a lot of the promises and the reasons for hope have vanished.

Even many who enthusiastically supported him in 2016, against Amadu Sorogho, are regretting it. Some are even wishing for a return of Sorogho, even though his era was nothing good to write home about.

All these are normal in any healthy political system. What matters is whether the leader is aware of the sentiment of the people and is doing something about it.

My conclusion I don’t think, he does.